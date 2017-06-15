'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Release Date, Gameplay News: Trailer Reveals Chloe and Nadine's Adventures in Finding Missing Artifact

Sony began its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 PlayStation Press Conference with the action-filled story trailer for the upcoming "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" video game.

facebook/naughtydog Promo photo for "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy"

The cinematic trailer showed Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, an unlikely pair who will be forced to work together to save the famed Tusk of Ganesh from thieves. The two are seen facing a dangerous adventure in the deep woods of the Western Ghats in India as they leave no stone unturned in ancient temples to look for the missing artifact.

According to reports, the events of the game happen six months after the events of "Uncharted 4." But series protagonist Nathan Drake will not appear in the new game this time.

Yet another report claimed that even if both women will work together to find the elusive tusk, players can only control Chloe in the game since Nadine will not be a playable character. However, Nadine can help players defeat several bad guys to make Chloe's life a little easier.

Sony will release "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" on Aug. 22 for a retail price of $40.The game is expected to last for 10 hours, which is longer compared to the other "Uncharted" expansions that were released in the past.

The new "Uncharted" game is also expected to present the familiar features of the video game franchise including action-packed scenes in exotic locations and combat with numerous enemies, as well as the quest for a mystical artifact.

Those who will pre-order the game from selected retailers will be able to get a digital copy of "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy" for PlayStation 4. On the other hand, those who will pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store will be able to get the exclusive "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" Dynamic Theme as another exclusive bonus aside from "Jak and Daxter."