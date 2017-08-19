'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Review: The Best Installment Naughty Dog Released

Facebook/naughtydog "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will be released on Aug. 22 on PS4.

Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" garnered considerable hype from the gaming community since it was first unveiled. The team of developers has previously claimed that this will be the last in the "Uncharted" universe to be created by Naughty Dog, and if it is as they say it, then critics have much to say about the newest installment.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" features Chloe Frazer, who is companion of longtime protagonist Nathan Drake, Nadine Ross, the anti-protagonist who is seen in "Uncharted 4." The unlikely pair sets out on a journey as Chloe goes to have the Tusk of Ganesh, while Nadine tags along after the events of the previous installment to supposedly take a break. "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" features a lot of trials and tribulations for the combo as they try to figure out how to succeed in their mission as well as how to navigate their new dynamic.

Kotaku pointed out the strong points of the game title from Naughty Dog, which include the great central relationship featured, gorgeous visuals as proven by the landscape and the horizon, and the finale that will go down to be one of the most memorable scenes that the gaming community can experience. On the other hand, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" seems to lack in the platforming as well as the puzzles that are not quite as challenging as the previous titles.

Meanwhile, Polygon lauded Naughty Dog's decision to take Nathan out of the picture as it gives the universe more depth and gameplay than what was possible in the previous titles. They also said that if this really were the final installment in the universe from Naughty Dog, then "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" gives them a chance to go out strong that people will remember exactly what it was about. The finale was also mentioned, and though no one wanted to spoil it, fans, old and new, are urged to get their hands on "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."