'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Takes Top Spot in UK Sales Chart

YouTube/PlayStation A screenshot of Chloe and Nadine from the game "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

The popular "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" had just been dethroned by the new "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" game in the UK sales chart.

So far, the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" has given a solid performance since it was first released. In fact, it has topped the UK sales chart seven times already, but like every other game, there comes a time when they have to give way for other new games that come out and catch the public's attention. Just recently, the 34th UK Sales chart had just been revealed, and it saw the decline of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" to third place and the rise of newcomers "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" and the new "F1 2017."

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" took first place this week, and it looks like there won't be any bad blood between the developers of the game all for the reason that they happen to have been developed by the same company, Naughty Dog. "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" was first released just last week and is considered a stand-alone game featuring the popular characters of Chloe Frazier and Nadine Ross. The primary protagonist of the "Uncharted" series, Nathan Drake, did not get featured in this new game.

However, while "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" may have taken the top spot for last week's game performance, a report made by Games Industry has revealed that the game's sales pale in comparison to "Uncharted 4" in terms of performance. It has sold less than half of "Uncharted 4," but taking into consideration the fact that "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is a stand-alone game and that it does not feature Nathan Drake, the performance isn't all that bad.

In the 34th UK Sales chart, "F1 2017" had taken second place, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" in third, "Madden NFL" in fourth, while "Grand Theft Auto V" took fifth place.