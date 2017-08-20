'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's' Asav to Arrive in 'Uncharted 4' Multiplayer

Twitter courtesy of Naughty Dog 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' is expected to be released this year

Change is coming to "Uncharted 4" multiplayer. Earlier last week on its PlayStation blog, Sony announced that some of the features of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will be coming to the "Uncharted 4" multiplayer, including character skins, a cooperative challenge mode and a new character.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is set for release on Aug. 22, and that is when a new update will reportedly be released as well. According to reports, thanks to the update, "Uncharted 4's" Chloe and Nadine will be getting new skins that include character models and attire from "The Lost Legacy."

The all-new player in Sony's announcement is Asav, the antagonist in "The Lost Legacy." When the update arrives a few days from now, this villain character will start being playable in "Uncharted 4," both in the multiplayer and Survival game modes. Sony also described the character as having a "uniquely menacing VO."

Aside from the new character skins for Nadine and Chloe and the arrival of "The Lost Legacy's" Asav, the new update will also come with the Survival Arena for "Uncharted 4."

The Survival Arena serves as a new version of the cooperative Survival mode, which, according to Sony, "adds over 100 new waves" and enemy types that players have never seen in the game before. It also introduces Siege zones and new wave modifiers. With the new Survival mode, special items await players who are able to clear the waves successfully during the game, including the Savage Starlight Skeleton skin.

Sony also announced that "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" will include the content found in the "Uncharted 4" multiplayer mode, allowing players of the former to get together with owners of the main game.

Sony also emphasized that everyone will be able to gain access to the update, regardless of whether or not they purchase the "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" on Aug. 22. This is reportedly for the purpose of ensuring that all members of the gaming community will have the same content.

Naughty Dog will hold a live stream on Aug. 21, a day before the launch of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."