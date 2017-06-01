'Underground' News: WGN America Cancels Series After Two Seasons

WGN America has pulled the plug on "Underground" after two seasons.

Despite posting solid numbers and enough social media buzz around the series, the cancellation of "Underground" does not come as a huge surprise. Last month, Sinclair Broadcast Group took over WGNA's parent company, Tribune Media, in a deal worth $3.9 billion.

Reportedly, the cancellation is part of the major changes coming to the network's scripted programs. Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley recently commented on the matter and said WGN America's ratings were not enough of a justification for the cost of its TV shows.

"Despite 'Underground' being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season," said Tribune Media CEO Peter Kern in a statement on Tuesday. "We are tremendously proud of this landmark series ... It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom."

Although WGN America has already closed its doors for "Underground," executive producer/singer John Legend is not giving up on the show. Following the network's announcement, Legend took to Twitter and urged his 9 million followers to rally to find a new network for the series.

Released in March 2016, the series starred Aldis Hodge, Aisha Hinds and Jurnee Smollett-Bell. It followed the lives of a group of slaves who tried to escape a plantation in Georgia through the Undergrounf Railroad. Aside from serving as EP, Legend also appeared on the series for a special "whiteface" episode.

The program had a special screening at the White House last year, and was also chosen as the inaugural program at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Throughout its run, "Underground" won four NAACP Image Awards (supporting actress, outstanding drama series, directing, and outstanding actress in a drama series).