'Undertale' PlayStation 4, PS Vita Release Date Announced; Collector's Edition Pre-Orders Now Available

Fangamer/Undertale A promo image of the "Undertale" Standard Physical Edition and Collector's Edition, featured in the game's pre-order page in Fangamer's site.

"Undertale" is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita via a digital release on Aug. 15. Players who want to get hold of a physical copy of the game can also pre-order the physical Standard Edition, as well as the Collector's Edition.

The release of the game for the PlayStation consoles has been announced earlier during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, according to IGN.

Toby Fox, the creator of "Undertale," also posted an update to the PlayStation Blog to announce that the game is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Network. Those who are interested will not have to buy the game twice to play on their PlayStation 4 and Vita as the pre-order sale supports cross-buy for the two platforms. This means players only need to buy one copy for the two devices.

The news post, couched in an interview format, also revealed a pre-order bonus for early buyers. A pre-order version will come with a new dynamic PlayStation 4 theme made by Truant Pixel co-designed by Fox, which includes artwork from Merrigo.

Pre-orders will come with a new composition by Toby Fox, as well.

A physical Standard Edition of the game is available for pre-order on Fan Gamer for $25, and it includes a story booklet featuring artwork by Temmie Chang, running 24 pages long. A Collector's Edition is also available for pre-order, which comes with the same story booklet as the Standard Edition, along with a few more physical goodies, for $64.

Two CDs with 100 tracks comprising the complete "Undertale" soundtrack, as well as a sheet music booklet with six songs annotated by Toby Fox, also comes with the Collector's Edition.

A 14 karat gold-plated music box locket, conceptualized by Seoyeon An, also comes with the Collector's Edition pre-order package. The locket plays the "Undertale" song called "Memory," when opened. All these come in a matchbox-style collector's box, which will be shipped sometime in September.

The video below shows the announcement trailer for "Undertale," which is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on Aug. 15.