'Undertale' Release Date News: Indie RPG Arriving to PS4 and PS Vita This Summer

"Undertale," the friendly role-playing game (RPG) where no one dies is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita this summer. This was announced by Sony along with a new trailer via Twitter.

YouTube/Playstation "Undertale" coming to the PS4 and PS VITA this summer

The game will be available both digitally and through a physical edition. Players who purchase a physical copy will also get a 24-page illustrated booklet. A Collector's Edition is also available and it comes with a bigger box that includes a soundtrack and a musical locket.

"Undertale" has been very popular since its release two years ago and it is still going strong. The game was a huge hit particularly with the Tumblr community, overtaking games like "Overwatch" and "Pokémon GO." With the upcoming release on both PS4 and PS Vita, this popularity could very well skyrocket especially with the option to play it on the go.

The indie RPG follows the story of a child who fell to the Underground, a secluded region beneath the Earth that is separated by a magic barrier. The player navigates the subterranean world for a way to return to the surface, meeting various monsters along the way.

Combat revolves around steering clear of mini-bullet hell attacks from the opponents. The player can also choose to spare or kill enemies with each choice drastically affecting the game — with dialogues, characters and story changing based on their choices.

The game was originally planned to be released in 2014. However, delays during development forced developer Toby Fox to postpone the release to the following year.

Since 2015, the game has sold over a million copies and was nominated for several awards including Game of the Year by various gaming organizations. Most of the accolades were directed to the game's writing, theme, combat system and musical score composed by Fox.

"Undertale" for the PS4 and PS Vita is set to be released this summer.