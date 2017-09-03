Universal Studios in Orlando to Host Mega Christian Outreach, 'Rock the Universe'

(Photo: Universal Orlando) Rock the Universe promotional photo.

Orlando's Universal Studios is gearing up to host "Rock the Universe 2017" where some of Christian music's biggest names will come together for a week of ministry and fun at the theme park.

At Rock the Universe guests will not only enjoy the fun rides but they will get to rock out at Florida's biggest Christian music festival. The event will be held Sept. 8–9, making it a full weekend of faith and family at Universal Studios Florida.

"It's tremendously exciting for us and lots of our friends will be there with us to enjoy it," said one of this years performers, Luke Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "It's one of our favorite shows of the year.

This year's concert line-up will also feature performances by Grammy Award-winning worship singer Chris Tomlin, contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns, and mainstream crossover hip-hop artist Lecrae.

ROCK THE UNIVERSE 2017 LINE-UP

Friday, Sept. 8

Music Plaza Stage - Chris Tomlin, Lecrae, Kari Jobe

Hollywood Stage - Lauren Daigle, Social Club Misfits, 7eventh Time Down

Coca-Cola FanZone - GAWVI, Hollyn, Steven Malcolm

Saturday, Sept. 9

Music Plaza Stage - Casting Crowns, for KING & COUNTRY, Family Force 5

Hollywood Stage - Brandon Heath, Andy Mineo, Ryan Stevenson

Coca-Cola FanZone - DJ Promote, For All Seasons, Hannah Kerr, Aaron Cole

Rock the Universe will also host a special Saturday night candle-lighting ceremony.

Tickets are now available, for more information click here.