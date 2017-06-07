Universal's 'Dark Universe' Update: 2 More Monster Films Added to the List

This Friday, Universal Studios will launch the "Dark Universe" when "The Mummy," which stars Tom Cruise, finally hits the cinemas.

Facebook/UniversalStudiosEntertainmentA promotional image for Universal's Dark Universe.

It was previously revealed that the studio will be working on reboots of their classic monster movies, such as "The Invisible Man," "Wolf Man," "Frankenstein," "Dracula," "Creature from the Black Lagoon," and "Bride of Frankenstein," as part of their "Dark Universe" project.

Now, Universal has revealed that they are adding two more to the list. In an interview with Fandom, Alex Kurtzman, director of "The Mummy," who is also involved in overseeing "Dark Universe" projects, said that they also plan to remake "The Phantom of the Opera" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Although these two titles are now commonly known as a stage musical and an animated Disney movie, respectively, these were originally "monster" movies that Universal Studios produced back in the early 1920s, both starring Lon Chaney, according to Slash Film.

Additionally, Kurtzman said that the studio is open to widening their boundaries when it comes to monster movies, expressing that they will not limit the "Dark Universe" to household names and that supporting characters in their "monster" films may be used for spin-offs.

"There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off," he said. "I think that digging into deep mythologies about monsters around the world is fair game for us, as well and connecting the monsters that we know to some surprising monsters could also be really interesting."

Although the project is relatively new, with the first film still about to open in cinemas, there are already various casting rumors surrounding "Dark Universe."

According to Comic Book Resources, rumors are saying that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in "Wolf Man" and that Angelina Jolie will be in "Bride of Frankenstein," which is scheduled to be released next, in 2019.