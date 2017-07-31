'UnReal' Renewed for Fourth Season Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Before season 3 even hits the small screen, "UnReal" has been officially renewed for season 4.

Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime Promotional image for the Lifetime drama "UnReal"

According to reports, the hit series will come back for a fourth season that is expected to air in 2019. Lifetime announced the pickup during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on July 28. It was renewed alongside "Mary Kills People," a euthanasia-themed drama slated to premiere in early 2018.

Further details about the planned storyline for the fourth season of "UnReal" were not revealed at the panel.

The season 4 pickup comes months ahead of the show's season 3 return. "UnReal" has always been a summer series, but the network announced last month that the third installment's premiere would be pushed to early 2018. Despite the delay, stars of the show continue to trust everyone working to put the series together.

"I know we have gotten used to it being a summer show, but I think in the long run it's actually much better for our show," cast member Constance Zimmer previously told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the delay. "We all know what we want the show to be, and it's about who can step up and protect it, and [executive producer] Stacy [Rukeyser] is there to protect it."

First released in 2015, "UnReal" offers a fictional behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in the production of a dating competition series called "Everlasting." The series follows flawed protagonist Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) as she attempts to manipulate the relationships in the dating contest and get dramatic footages that the show's executive producer, Quinn King (Zimmer), wants to see.

Season 3 is expected to highlight the first feminist "suitress" in "Everlasting" named Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald). While trying to find her perfect match, Serena's inner issues will be explored in the story.

The third season of "UnReal" premieres in 2018, while the confirmed fourth season still has no definitive release date.