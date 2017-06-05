'UnReal' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers and Cast News: Constance Zimmer Says Show's Return Delayed to 2018

"UnReal" season 3 is delaying its season premiere. While the show usually airs in the summer, the upcoming season won't be on television as expected. Star Constance Zimmer, who plays reality TV showrunner Quinn King, revealed there will be a delay and the return won't happen until 2018.

Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime Constance Zimmer announced "UnReal" season 3 will not be on air until 2018.

In a post on Twitter, Zimmer confirmed the "UnReal" season 3's air date has been pushed back to a still-unspecified date next year. Zimmer did not disclose the reason for the delay even as filming has finished in March.

The actress advised fans to "hang in there" and showed a photo of herself and co-star Shiri Appleby, who plays Zimmer's protégé Rachel. Variety confirmed the delay with Lifetime.

"UnReal" last aired in August 2016. The show encountered some changes in production when its original showrunner and co-creator Marti Noxon departed just before season 2 started its run. In October, Lifetime announced Stacy Rukeyser will oversee the third season, as Deadline reported.

The changes also followed a badly reviewed second season when its first season run was critically acclaimed. "Maybe the pendulum swung too far in the plot direction (in Season 2)," Rukeyser admitted about the show's lackluster season 2.

Nevertheless, fans of "UnReal" can look forward to another season filled with intrigues and drama as the show-within-a-show, "Everlasting," welcomes its very first female suitor or suitress in Serena (Caitlin Fitzgerald). "It's really more about her journey and [Serena's] relationship with Rachel and Quinn, and how they feel about creating a life for this business woman," co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro told Variety.

"UnReal" takes a behind-the-scenes look at what happens on a reality TV dating show. Shapiro created the series following her experience as field producer on "The Bachelor," an actual dating show on ABC.