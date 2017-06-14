'UnReal' Season 3 News: Installment Pushed Back to 2018; Constance Zimmer Talks New Narrative

"UnReal" will not be returning to the small screen until early 2018, but the delay is not keeping lead actress Constance Zimmer from spilling new details about the upcoming season 3.

Zimmer, who is known for playing the role of Quinn, recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to share details of the anticipated installment. The Emmy-nominated star said this season will be very different from the previous ones because "Everlasting" will focus on a woman looking for love.

"We have a female 'suitress' and it's changing the narrative within a formula that everybody loves," she revealed. "It's all these hot men, and now, not only do you have two strong women, but you have three, and it is a crazy trifecta of women wanting to help other women, but not knowing the best path."

Debuting in June 2015, "UnREAL" offers a behind-the-scenes look at a reality dating competition called "Everlasting." The series garnered social media buzz after it featured an African-American suitor. Working to pull the show together each season are Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby), a troubled producer, and her mentor/archenemy Quinn King (Zimmer).

According to Zimmer, "UnReal's" storyline and the conversation it started possibly influenced ABC's decision to introduce Rachel Lindsay as the first black Bachelorette in the network's famed "The Bachelorette" franchise.

While some might compare the show to ABC's dating competition, "UnReal" co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro said season 3 will have an entirely different format. The "Everlasting" suitress will still go on dates but instead of focusing on the drama between the male contestants, the show will follow the suitress as a character.

In addition, the program will highlight the suitress's relationship with Quinn and Rachel. Viewers will also get a glimpse of how the two producers will feel about building a life for the business woman/reality star.