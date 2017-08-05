'UnREAL' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast News: Josh Kelly Reveals 70-Pound Weight Loss

Viewers of "UnREAL" might not recognize Josh Kelly when the show returns for the third season on Lifetime. The actor, who plays the cameraman Jeremy Caner in the series, has lost 70 pounds and it is connected to his character's struggle.

Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime "UnREAL" season 3 will premiere in early 2018 with a slimmed down Josh Kelly.

Kelly was present at the Television Critics Association summer press tour to promote his guest appearance in another series. He also shared a few details about what will happen on "UnREAL" season 3.

"[Jeremy's] dealing subconsciously but he's not yet dealing with, consciously, the fact that he may or may not have killed people," Kelly said. "For the third season, I really got to change it up, and it was a lot of fun."

In last season's finale, Jeremy drove a car over Coleman (Michael Rady) and Yael (Monica Barbaro) in order to stop them from revealing details about what went on behind the scenes of their show, "Everlasting," to the police. It is still unclear if the victims died but that will be explored in the upcoming season.

"UnREAL" season 3 was supposed to run this summer but Lifetime announced that the show has been delayed until early 2018. Production, however, finished before the network decided to shift its schedule.

"UnREAL" is about a reality TV dating series. The fictional "Everlasting" is patterned after "The Bachelor" but the show is more about what goes on during production.

Shiri Appleby stars as Rachel Goldberg, a producer on "Everlasting," who manipulates the show's contestants so she can have dramatic clips that viewers want. Constance Zimmer plays Rachel's boss Quinn King, while Craig Bierko is one of "Everlasting's" co-creators and executive producers (Chet Wilton).

"UnREAL" season 3 will feature a female "suitress" this time around and there will be three young women who will be looking for their perfect match among more than a dozen hot men. The series, which was created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, has already been renewed for season 4 with Stacy Rukeyser as the new showrunner.