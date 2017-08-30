'UnREAL' Season 4 News: Episode Order Reduced to 8 by Lifetime

(Photo: Facebook/UnrealOnLifetime) Promotional image for the Lifetime drama "UnReal."

"UnReal's" fourth season will be much shorter than its previous installments.

The hit Lifetime drama's upcoming fourth season has been reduced to eight episodes — down from the usual 10 episodes per installment, according to TVLine. The network did not state the reason why they decided to cut the season short.

"UnReal" was picked up for a fourth season months before the season 3 premiere scheduled for next year. Season 3 will explore the first "suitress" aka first female suitor of "Everlasting." Caitlin Fitzgerald, who is known for her role in "Master of Sex," has been tapped to play the said character. Aside from the main cast, new executive producer Stacy Rukeyser will be back for season 4.

TV Guide points out that reduced episode orders typically mean bad news for TV shows. However, given "UnReal's" ratings, it is possible that this reduction is caused by timing or availability issues instead of a lack of faith in the show. After all, the fact that it received an early renewal likely means the network has long-term plans for the program.

Earlier this month, Josh Kelly revealed his character Jeremy will look very different when season 3 returns next year. He teased that one of the major plot points of season 3 is Jeremy's drastic weight loss, which will be caused by the new obstacles in life he will be facing.

"He's dealing subconsciously but he's not yet dealing with, consciously, the fact that he may or may not have killed people," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "You know when someone's clean sober but clearly something's up in their head? They're like, 'No, but look, I'm totally fine. Look, I'm skinny, everything's good.'"

The third season of "UnReal" premieres early 2018, while the premiere date for season 4 has yet to be announced by Lifetime.