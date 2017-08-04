'Unsung Story' Development News: Playdek Passes Torch to New Developer Little Orbit

Playdek will no longer serve as the developer and publisher of the tactical role-playing game (RPG) "Unsung Story: Tales of the Guardians." Little Orbit will handle the crowdfunded title from now on.

Kickstarter/Playdek Little Orbit will develop the "Unsung Story" based on Yasumi Matsuno's original design

Development has been at a standstill for quite some time now. Consequently, the supposed 2015 launch date was not met. But one thing is for sure, Little Orbit will push through with the title. They will, however, start from scratch.

In a statement posted on Kickstarter, Playdek announced that the project will continue, but their involvement in it will not.

They wrote, "Effective immediately publisher/developer Little Orbit has taken over all the rights and assets to Unsung Story from Playdek, and is now the project creator. They believe strongly the game can be an amazing Tactics RPG, and they are excited to carry on and bring Matsuno's story to life."

Playdek first announced the tactical RPG in 2013. And in the succeeding year, they raised money for its development. "Final Fantasy Tactics" creator Yasumi Matsuno was initially involved in its creation, but he eventually left. "Vagrant Story" artist Akihiko Yoshida and "Final Fantasy Tactics" composer Hitoshi Sakimoto were also on the development team.

The title had many bumps in the road, and in 2016, after a long period of silence, Playdek confirmed that the development of "Unsung Story" was halted.

Luckily for gamers, Little Orbit is enthused about continuing what Playdek could not. After going over Kickstarter comments and the project materials, they felt that the backers wanted the original single-player game that Matsuno had in mind.

Little Orbit CEO Matthew Scott said in a statement that they are starting from scratch, which means it will take another few years for the game to be finished. But more importantly, he confirmed that they are going with Matsuno's design, the same one promoted during the fundraising campaign.

The new game developer, Little Orbit, should unveil more updates soon.