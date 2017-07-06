US-Backed Troops Penetrate Terrorist-Controlled Raqqa; ISIS to Lose Mosul

REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017.

This week, United States-backed troops are expected to successfully penetrate and liberate Raqqa and Mosul — towns controlled by the Islamic State extremist forces.

Over the weekend, the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces announced that they have pretty much cornered the IS elements in the city of Raqqa through the Euphrates River.

Syrian Democratic Forces late tonight entered the old city in central #Raqqa, key milestone in campaign to liberate the city. #SDF #ISIS pic.twitter.com/YOmDBPsufR — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) July 4, 2017

The SDF said they have successfully blocked the final escape route of the terrorists which is a step forward to reclaiming the Syrian town known as one of the bastions of the extremists for several years.

According to reports, there are as much as 2,500 IS forces trapped in Raqqa.

But there are also intelligence reports claiming that the IS leaders have managed to get away safely and have moved on to a city called Mayadin.

The remaining IS terrorist forces are reportedly continuing their counterattack to defend other towns and cities surrounding the Euphrates River. However, the SDF are focusing on Raqqa, and reports said there is just one part of the city that is left unconquered but it is being monitored from above the ground — which means Raqqa is virtually surrounded by the US-backed fighters composed of Kurds and Arabs.

But celebrating peace is still a long shot, especially since reports say there are still about 50,000 civilians stranded within Raqqa and it is feared that the IS terrorists will use them as human shields once SDF pierce through further in the city.

Recent reports also stated that Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi confirmed the reclaiming of some parts of Mosul including the al-Nuri Great Mosque. The said city in northern Iraq was dominated by the IS extremists for about three years, which ended after a series of US-backed air strikes for the past months.

However, peace remains elusive. As the forces enter IS-controlled cities, the number of civilian casualties are also rising. According to reports, there were four women, five children, and two other civilians killed recently as troops drove away extremists in Raqqa. Since June 6, there have been more than 200 civilian casualties in the city recorded already.

Iolanda Jaquemet of the International Committee of the Red Cross said (via Washington Post): "Civilians escaping right now speak of horrific experiences. They have been caught between aerial bombardment, artillery, snipers and car bombs. They live in fear; they hide in their homes without food or water."