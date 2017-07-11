US Flights Laptop Ban 2017 News: Dubai, Kuwait and Jordanian Carriers Now Exempt Following New Security Measures

Reuters/Srdjan Zivulovic An illustration picture shows a laptop on the screen of an X-ray security scanner, April 7, 2017.

Following the issuance of a laptop ban on the carry-on luggage of passengers flying from the Middle East in March, the U.S. government has lifted the prohibition that it imposed on several airlines.

According to Reuters, last week, the U.S. government lifted the ban on laptops and other large electronics on flights bound for the country via the following airlines: Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways.

Now, the ban has also been lifted for Kuwait Airways and Royal Jordanian flights.

The United States reportedly lifted its restrictions after specific security measures announced by the government were implemented by these airlines. Officials from the U.S. Transport Security Administration (TSA) were said to have conducted respective checks on each airline to ensure that the security measures were indeed being implemented for flights going to the United States.

Other carriers that have yet to announce the lifting of the ban include Egyptair flying from Cairo International Airport and Royal Air Maroc from the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca. The ban is also still said to be in place for flights coming from Saudi Arabia's King Khalid and King Abdulaziz International Airports.

Earlier this year, the 2017 electronics ban was issued by the U.S. government following The New York Times' report that terrorists were making explosives designed to fool X-ray machines and other security measures at airports. This would be by way of making these explosives look like laptop batteries. This crucial intelligence was obtained when Israeli hackers allied with America were able to infiltrate a group of bombmakers in Syria.

As a result, all electronics bigger than the size of a mobile phone were banned from being brought on carry-on luggage, specifically for passengers with flights departing from Middle Eastern airports that would then make their way to the United States.

At the time, the order was considered to be very controversial and is said to have resulted in a drop in demand for U.S. flights. This demand is expected to return following the lift of the ban.