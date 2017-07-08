US Laptop Ban Details, Latest News 2017: Ban Lifted on Emirates, Turkish Airlines

REUTERS/Ahmed Saad Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to New York a week ago, hug his relatives goodbye at Erbil International Airport, Iraq February 4, 2017, to fly, on Turkish Airlines, to Nashville, Tennessee, their new home.

Emirates and Turkish Airlines confirmed earlier this week that their passengers flying from Dubai and Istanbul to the United States can now travel without having to pack their large devices in their luggage, as the U.S. ban on laptops and tablets has already been lifted for these flights. The two airlines are the most recent carriers to have been exempted from the ban.

In a statement, Emirates said, "Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines for all U.S. bound flights."

Turkish Airlines also posted on Twitter, "#WelcomeOnBoard to our U.S.-bound flight. Please fasten your seatbelts and enjoy your own electronic devices."

The American ban took effect in March when intelligence reports claimed that the explosives being developed by the Islamic State were being concealed in the batteries of portable electronics. The ban, which covered laptops, iPads and other devices larger than cellphones, prevented passengers from bringing such devices on board and was initially implemented in eight Muslim-majority countries.

The reason for the ban was reportedly to thwart attempts to smuggle explosives via these routes. Since the ban was implemented, the Department of Homeland Security has set in place stricter security measures in airports in certain Muslim-majority countries, enhancing the screening of electronic devices and deploying more canines in the airports in question.

According to reports, the laptop ban was in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's order to prevent travelers from the eight identified Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. as they are considered threats to U.S. security. Last month, the Supreme Court enforced a limited travel ban for six of the eight Muslim-majority countries.

Another airline that earlier met DHS' requirements to lift the ban is Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways.