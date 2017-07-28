US Swimmer Ryan Lochte Moved to Tears During Guest Appearance on 'Hollywood Medium'

In the latest episode of "Hollywood Medium," celebrity psychic Tyler Henry made a couple of big-name personalities cry including U.S. swimmer, Ryan Lochte.

Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Ryan Lochte with his gold medal after the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium.

On the July 26 episode, Mischa Barton, Becky G, Tabatha Coffey and Lochte appeared on "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry" and it's safe to say that not one of them left the show without a tear in their eye. For Lochte, Henry was able to dig deep into the 12-time Olympic medalist's mind and brought back some heartwarming memories.

But when the 21-year-old medium mentioned the swimmer's late grandfather, Lochte couldn't help but be overwhelmed with emotion. According to Henry, Lochte's grandfather is proud of all his accomplishments and upon hearing this, a tear escaped the swimmer's eye.

"He was like my best friend. I was always hanging around him so when he passed, it was like my best friend leaving me and I didn't really get to say goodbye. I just want to say like thank you," the Olympian told Henry.

Lochte also confessed that during the 2008 Olympics, he felt the presence of his grandfather. When he eventually won gold for backstroke, he dedicated his win to his granddad, Russell Lochte. It truly was a touching moment the 32-year-old athlete.

In other news, Lochte will be participating in the 2017 U.S. Open Water National Championships next week, his first competition since his suspension was lifted early this month.

It should be remembered that Lochte was suspended for 10 months after a public scandal that involved the swimmer along with three of his teammates who falsely claimed that they were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

An investigation was then launched by Brazilian authorities who then revealed that no such incident occurred. This lead to Lochte receiving disciplinary action as well as being charged with false reporting of a crime.

The charges against Lochte were eventually dismissed and now he will be competing once again, as revealed by a Psych sheet released for the upcoming competition.