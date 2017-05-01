USA Boxing Now Allows Religious Head Coverings During Matches

A Muslim teenager made history as the first boxer to be allowed to wear a hijab while competing as USA Boxing relaxed its rules on religious headgear during matches.

Sixteen-year-old boxer Amaiya Zafar from Oakdale, Minnesota was allowed to wear a hijab as she competed in a match at the USA Boxing-sanctioned Minneapolis Spring Fling Amateur Boxing over the weekend, Newsday reported.

The Muslim teen was pleased with the move taken by the organizers as she previously had to choose between wearing her hijab due to her faith and be disqualified automatically or not to wear it.

"I was shocked. I thought it was a prank at first," Zaifar told NBC. "Boxing is about to get a whole lot better because they're being inclusive of a whole group of people who couldn't compete before."

The American governing body in amateur boxing has always been strict in its policy on athlete's attire during matches – allowing only shorts and sleeveless jerseys. But the high school junior was adamant in honoring her faith and wore hijab and coverings for her arms and legs, which rendered her ineligible in USA Boxing-sanctioned matches, wrote SELF.

USA Boxing decided to lift the ban and implement the new rule by June. It also exempted Zaifar from the ban as early as this month to fight.

The move was the result of the lobbying made by The Council on American Islamic Relations based in Washington D.C. The organization advocates for Muslim rights. It was instrumental in the abolition of the headgear rule not just in boxing but weightlifting as well.

Ibrahim Hooper, spokesperson for the council, believes that the move to allow religious headgear in competitions is very "empowering."

"Any type of athletic activity we believe is empowering to young people whether it be girls or boys," he told Newsday. "Particularly with the stereotypes of Muslim women and girls out there, I think it challenges stereotypes and it helps empower the individual."

He added that it also shows inclusiveness and that "they can do all the activities that any other person can do regardless of their faith."

FIBA, which governs basketball internationally, will reportedly hold a meeting this month to discuss allowing the wearing of hijab by female players in the sport as well.