Utah Jazz NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Jazz, Rodney Hood Discussing Contract Extension

Rodney Hood has been a reliable role player for the Utah Jazz ever since he entered the league in 2014. But with Gordon Hayward no longer a part of the team, the fourth-year veteran is expected to carry a heavier load on offense next season.

He is now viewed as a key piece to the team's long-term future, but he is set to enter restricted free agency next summer. Of course, the Jazz will have the option to match any offer sheet he receives if he hits the market, but it appears that they really don't want to go through that process.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz have opened negotiations with Hood on a possible contract extension.

"The two sides have had preliminary conversations as the Jazz hope Hood can become their primary perimeter scorer this season after Gordon Hayward left for the Boston Celtics. Another meeting is expected to occur in the next few weeks, according to league sources," Tony Jones said in his report for the Salt Lake Tribune.

"Hood likes Salt Lake and the Jazz and is very open to signing an extension, sources say. He'll test the market if needed, but he wants to be with the Jazz. For both sides, it's all about coming to a palatable price," he added.

Hood is eligible for a rookie scale contract extension this summer and he will have until Oct. 16 to sign it.

In 59 games last season, Hood averaged 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing 27 minutes per game. He also shot 40.8 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the three-point line.

The shooting guard's numbers aren't really that impressive, but he is going to be asked to do a lot more on both ends of the floor to help his team win this season, so his production should increase.