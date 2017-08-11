'Vainglory' Developer Super Evil Megacorp Raises $19 Million for Planned Expansion

"Vainglory" developer Super Evil Megacorp has raised $19 million after completing another round of funding. The money will mainly be used in the advancement of their proprietary multi-platform game engine "E.V.I.L." and expansion of their flagship game as well.

In an interview with Esports Observer, Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale talked about their latest investment round. Praising "Vainglory" as the most competitive mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) on the market with an active global esports scene and growing community, Segerstrale said that they are off to a good start.

He added that Super Evil Megacorp and their investors are doubling down on their mission to "build the best core gaming experience for the touchscreen generation." He also said that they want to build a home for talented developers who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of the industry.

The funding mainly came from Super Evil Megacorp's existing investors, namely CrossCut Ventures, General Catalyst, Initial Capital, Raine Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and ZhenFund. Together, they have provided the company with $63 million in total capital.

The developers are seeking to expand "Vainglory" to resemble more traditional MOBA games like "Dota 2" and "League of Legends." Currently, the game is limited to six players that are divided into two teams of three. In contrast, PC MOBAs have 10 players in teams of five, which add more complexity to the gameplay that cannot be matched by current mobile MOBA games.

At the moment, mobile esports still has a long way to go to match the scale and prestige of traditional esports. With prize pools reaching millions of dollars and attracting thousands of viewers, the current esports scene is a far cry from the mobile gaming scene which is still considered to be in the bush leagues.

Still, with the steady increase of smartphone users, the potential for mobile esports is big. It's up to games like "Vainglory" to utilize that potential and make mobile esports a mainstream phenomenon.