Val Kilmer Says His Faith Healed His Cancer

Actor Val Kilmer has revealed that he has been cured of cancer, thanks to his steadfast faith and the outpouring of love from his supporters.

(PHOTO: REUTERS) Val Kilmer says, 'Many, many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history.'

The 57-year-old actor recently took part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) where a fan asked him about his fight with the deadly disease.

"You said AMA. OK. Your absolute greatest role ever was a Cancer Survivor. What would you want fans to know about having, and beating, the Big C?," asked one Reddit member named Notevenspecial.

The "Top Gun" actor first thanked the people who prayed for him during his bout with cancer and said that love and prayers were big factors in his cancer's remission.

"People that know that I am a Christian scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself," wrote Kilmer. "But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history."

He also said that at the same time people have been healed by their faith, others were unsuccessful with "modern medicine."

Kilmer also recalled a conversation he had with the doctor who invented the defibrillator, Dr. Bernard Lown, when he asked him about the "most important thing" medical practitioners do when their patients are scared.

"He started to weep without his voice wavering and he leaned into me and said, 'Fluff their pillow. That what I tell all the interns. LOVE. Love heals. More than any other skills, I urge them to LOVE the life they are entrusted to save,'" the doctor told Kilmer.

The actor also said that two of his doctors prayed for him when he sought treatment for cancer.

Prior to his Reddit AMA announcement, the actor who portrayed Batman in "Batman Forever" kept mum about his cancer and even denied it, Fox News reported.

Kilmer eventually confirmed this month that he had the illness but he "did have a healing of cancer."