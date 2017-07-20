'Valerian 2' Script Has Already Been Written as Director Luc Besson Plans a Trilogy

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" has been released in Europe but folks in the United States will have to wait until Friday, July 21 to watch the Luc Besson-directed film, which by the way already has a script for a part two.

Facebook/ValerianMovie The film stars Dane Dehaan as Valerian and Cara Delevigne as Sergeant Laureline.

Coming from the famed French director himself, Besson confirmed that he is already planning a trilogy for "Valerian" and that a script has already been written for "Valerian 2."

"I finished the number two already and I'm writing the number three," Besson said in an interview with Nerdist.

However, the director did acknowledge the fact that the sequel will be up to the audiences to decide, saying, "I don't know if we will do it, because it's not up to me. It's up to the audience if they like it."

Besson has been recognized as a visionary and a man ahead of his time but certainly, with a budget of $180 million, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is his most ambitious film to date.

In fact, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is the most expensive independent film ever made as Besson himself produced it from his pockets along with independently crowdsourcing funds.

When the film is released, it will be competing with Christopher Nolan's war epic "Dunkirk" and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." With this, many have already predicted that "Valerian" will be this summer's box-office bomb. Box-office projections lean towards a $20 million opening against a $180 million budget.

But still, reviews for the sci-fi film have been mostly positive and its breathtaking visuals can help propel the film to success. And if the United States doesn't receive the film very well, there is still a chance that it could succeed with international audiences. Chinese actor Kris Wu is also involved in the film which means that China alone could be a saving grace for "Valerian."

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" stars Dane Dehaan as Valerian and Cara Delevingne as Laureline. Ethan Hawke, Wu and pop star Rihanna also appear in the film.