'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Plot: Aliens, Spaceships, Romance — Movie Has It All

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is an upcoming sci-fi film that's so visually stunning critics are raving about it. The film, which is directed by Luc Besson, is based on the phenomenal comic book series "Valerian and Laureline".

Facebook/ValerianMovie "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" poster

The story takes place in the 28th century, where Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are employed as a team of special operatives tasked with maintaining peace and order in Alpha, a metropolis that consists of thousands of planets inhabited by more than 3,000 species aliens and humans.

Alpha is a melting pot of cultures and races, with each group sharing knowledge and products to others, and working together to expand the community. However, Alpha is faced with a threat as dark forces enter the city and attempt to disrupt the peaceful co-existence of its inhabitants. Valerian and Laureline are the only ones capable of stopping the threat and saving not just Alpha, but the entire universe as well.

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" also puts focus on Valerian and Laureline's relationship. DeHaan's Valerian constantly chases Delevingne's Laureline in an attempt to win her affection. Laureline, aware of Valerian's history with women, rebuffs his efforts.

Creating a massive movie about a massive multi-planet city does not come cheap. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" was reportedly made with a budget of around $209 million. According to Comicbook.com, it is the most expensive production in French history. The previous record was held by "Asterix at the Olympic Games," which was made for $82.78 million.

The movie is off to a great start as early reviews of the film have been positive. /FILM writer Peter Sciretta said the first half of the film is "visually stunning, gleefully inventive, unpredictable and bonkers insane."

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" will premiere in theaters on July 21.