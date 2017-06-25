'Valkyria Revolution' DLC News: Release Schedule Announced

The first batch of post-launch content for the hit action role-playing video game "Valkyria Revolution" will be released this week.

(Photo: YouTube/SEGA)Captain Amleth Gronkaer and Princess Ophelia as seen in "Valkyria Revolution."

For starters, "Valkyria Revolution" players will get a scenario pack called the "Vanargand," which comes with a couple of brand-new stories and exciting items.

The first story is "A Day in the Life of the Wolves." Per Gematsu, this tale covers "the daily life at Vanargand HQ, as reported by the journalist Fritte Eriksen."

The second story in the first "Valkyria Revolution" downloadable content (DLC) is called "Lamentations of Men," which tells the tales of "the tormented men of Vanargand."

To accompany players in these missions are much-needed items such as two packs of ragnite shards. Also included is the Special Issue Gear: Veteran Pouch+ for the Anti-Valkyria Squad, which boosts the experience points (XP) by 10 percent.

The "Valkyria Revolution" DLC will also include a slew of special ragnites for battles including the Spinning Squall+, Burn Field+, Smash Blaze+ and Jumping Wind+.

Set to be available on June 27 in Japan and June 30 in North America and Europe, the "Vanargand" scenario pack will be released for free as well as the rest of the DLCs that will follow its release.

The next DLC to expect in "Valkyria Revolution" is "The Circle of Five" scenario pack, which adds four new tales starting with "Can't Stop Falling in Love," which follows the lives of Amleth and the Traitors.

It also includes "The Traitors' Daily Lives," which explores the "bonds" between them. "As Luck Would Have It" is all about the rule of the Traitors: "head or tails-no hard feelings."

The final tale in this "Valkyria Revolution" is called "The Orphans' Dreams," which exposes "the true tale behind the Circle of Five's younger days, recounting the youthful dreams of Amleth and his friends."