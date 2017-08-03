'Valnir Rok' Official Announcement Trailer: Viking-Themed Survival Game Coming This September

Want to experience what it is like to live and fight in the Viking Age? Well then, developer Encurio's upcoming survival game, "Valnir Rok," is all that and much more.

YouTube/Valnir A screenshot from the "Valnir Rok" trailer.

The online sandbox survival role-playing game (RPG) mixes the best that the genre has to offer and adds a little Northern twist. A playable version is set to debut at Gamescom later this month before heading to Steam Early Access next month.

Set on a mystical Nordic island, players will have to survive in harsh landscape and under constant danger from mythical beasts and other players. Butcher enemies without mercy on the battlefield and slay legendary monsters, all as a hardened Viking warrior.

Players can also join villages of mighty Viking clans and take part in day-to-day Nordic life. They are able to improve village structures, broker alliances with other villages and use those alliances to conquer other villages. Might makes right certainly holds true in the Viking age.

A 40-second trailer was released along with the game's announcement and it shows most of the title's core gameplay. From the looks of it, "Valnir Rok" certainly has what it takes to be a great survival sandbox game.

Encurio is set to launch closed alpha tests this weekend in preparation for Gamescom 2017. Interested gamers can register on the official website and experience the brutal world of "Valnir Rok."

Admission will be conducted in waves with each group being able to enter as soon as reasonably possible. The closed alpha tests will begin on Friday, Aug. 4 at 3:01 EDT until Monday, Aug. 7 at 2:59 a.m. EDT.

The duration of the tests is subject to change and might be longer and shorter than previous waves. All this is at the developer's discretion.

"Valnir Rok" is set to be released on Steam's Early Access this September with a full release to be announced at a later date.