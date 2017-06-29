'Valor' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Secrets and Lies May Lead to Life or Death in Upcoming Military Drama

A failed mission and a mutual decision to cover it up will put Warrant Officer Nora Madani (Christina Ochoa) and Capt. Leland Gallo (Matt Barr) in a tight spot on The CW's upcoming military drama series "Valor."

Promotional banner for The CW's upcoming military drama series "Valor" featuring Christina Ochoa as Warrant Officer Nora Madani and Matt Barr as Capt. Leland Gallo.

According to the official synopsis for the series, an elite unit of United States Army helicopter pilots known as the Shadow Raiders will be sent on a top secret mission to Somalia to extract an unidentified captive from a terrorist camp. But when the mission goes terribly awry, only two of the said elite team managed to make it home safely: Madani, who is one of the unit's first female helicopter pilots, and Gallo, her commanding officer.

One of their comrades, Jimmy Kam (W. Tre Davis), who has left behind a wife and a son, is considered missing, perhaps even presumed dead, until he makes a call to his family via a scrambled satellite phone. It turns out that Jimmy, along with another officer, has been kept captive by terrorists in Somalia.

Determined to make up for the mistake they made on the mission, and lying about it in their debriefs afterwards, Madani sets out to undergo training and prove herself worthy of getting back up on the cockpit to once again join the mission to Somalia and save Jimmy for his wife and her friend, Jess' (Corbin Reid) sake.

The first look trailer also introduces Thea (Melissa Roxburgh), an enigmatic CIA officer charged with investigating the failed mission. She has her own suspicions about what really happened on the night of the failed mission and threatens to uncover Madani and Gallo's lies.

As the preparation and training for their upcoming mission intensify, Madani and Gallo will find themselves growing closer and being torn between duty, honor, and desire. Will the secrets that they have been hiding help them save Jimmy? Or will it end up leading them to the discovery of a much bigger threat that will endanger their lives once more?

"Valor" is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.