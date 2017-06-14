'Vampyr' News: Developer Reveals First Gameplay Trailer During E3 2017

Developer Dontnod has unveiled the first trailer for the studio's new action RPG, "Vampyr."

Facebook/VampyrGamePromotional image for the upcoming video game, "Vampyr"

Set after the WWI in London and 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, "Vampyr" lets the player take on the role of a mysterious doctor-turned-vampire named Jonathan E. Reid. He is a high-ranking surgeon in the military who was transformed into a vampire after returning home. Throughout the game, he will meet several interesting characters who will either want him to accept his newfound darkness or help him find a cure to become his normal self again.

As shown in the trailer, the player is not the only bloodsucker in the game. Other vampires roam the area, and the player must scout his victims before killing them. Much of the time will be spent on studying a victim's routine, maintaining particular relationships by communicating with citizens in London and collecting clues along the way. The player can target anyone, but the resulting deaths will have different consequences that can affect the overall gameplay.

Other than finding the character's humanity, the player must think carefully about who will be killed or saved in order to improve skills and powers. Vampire hunters add more challenge to the game and the player will need to be stronger to fend the enemies off. As the player discovers more about the lives of the people around Jonathan, it will be revealed that everyone is in fact connected to each other.

"Vampyr will of course have a strong emotional core because you are going to kill a lot of people and it will never be a free pass," Dontnod narrative director Stéphane Beauverger previously said in an interview. "Each time you kill someone you will have to face the consequences and the impact on the people who survived – the friends of your victims."

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Focus Home Interactive, "Vampyr" will be released in November for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. An exact launch date has yet to be announced but pre-orders are now open.