'Vampyr' Release Date: E3 Demo Reveals Story, Gameplay

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Dontnod Entertainment's upcoming action-RPG "Vampyr" was showcased. The trailer features the game's storyline and its gameplay.

YouTube/Dontnod "Vampyr" to arrive later this year

"Vampyr" is set in 1918 London. Players get to portray a vampire doctor by the name of Jonathan Reid. The character is a fledgling, new to the world of the undead. In this semi-open world, players get to make their own choices. They could opt to feed on the blood of the innocent or they can feed on those who are troublesome to society.

The RPG is action-based. The game evolves depending on the choices one makes. Who Reid feeds on is one important choice in the game.

According to reports, the gameplay demo at E3 allowed players to look into how the feeding dynamic works. Reid comes across a melancholic character named Seymour, who is holding onto a locket he bought for his mother. Reid's vampire senses enable him to learn that the locket is from a murder scene. And with a bit of investigating, one finds out that while Seymour loves his mother, he is also scornful.

Since Seymour is not exactly the ideal citizen, Reid's conscience might not bother him if he chooses to feed on the man.

Players can enter buildings, houses, etc., and strike a conversation with people they meet. The more Reid talks to a character, the more options for conversation appear.

The game, however, will not be all about exploration. Reid is bound to engage a few ruffians here and there throughout his adventures. And as revealed in the trailer, the vampire's combat system is a mix between melee and ranged weapons, not to mention Reid's vampire abilities.

E3 took place last June 13–June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, California.

"Vampyr" is expected to premiere later this year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and PCs.