'Van Helsing' Season 2 News, Release Date: Syfy Releases Official Trailer

Facebook/VanHelsingSeries "Van Helsing" season 2 will start airing later this year.

The official trailer for "Van Helsing" season 2 has already been released, and it looks like the upcoming episodes will address the cliffhanger left by the previous installment's finale. The video also teased there will be new villains and some major changes in several of the characters.

At the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, Syfy unveiled a different trailer for the series. Since the trailer did not have dialogue, it was quite difficult for the audience to understand what to expect next season in terms of the show's plot. Fortunately, the new official trailer already came with dialogue and put across some important details about season 2.a

In the opening of the clip, there was a voice saying that the upcoming season will feature "stronger, more powerful vampires." However, the main character in the series, Kelly Overton's Vanessa, seemed not at all bothered by the arrival of more vampires since she appeared to be sure she could handle them..

Another of the major highlights of the trailer is Dylan, Vanessa's daughter, who had been missing until Vanessa finally discovered that she had transformed into a vampire. The video suggested that just like her mother, Dylan is a special vampire who does not burn under the sun.

The new clip also showed there will be changes affecting two other characters, Aleks Paunovic's evil vampire Julius and Christopher Heyerdahl's serial killer Sam. In the trailer, Julius was shown working with Vanessa, hinting that he will no longer be as evil as he was in season 1. There are also speculations that he will finally join Vanessa's group in season 2.

Meanwhile, in showrunner Neil LaBute's statement about season 2, he revealed that the road ahead will be both wonderful and terrifying for Vanessa and her allies.

"Van Helsing" season 2 is expected to premiere later this year on the Syfy network.