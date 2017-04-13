Vancouver Canucks Roster Rumors: Sedins Don't Want to Play Anywhere Else Besides Vancouver

The Sedins, Henrik and Daniel, have been one of the best brother combinations in the National Hockey League (NHL) history. Unfortunately, their productivity has been in decline for the past few seasons and they may call it a career when their contracts expire after next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Grigory Dukor)Sweden's Daniel Sedin celebrates with team mate Henrik Sedin (R) after he scored a goal against Finland during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final match at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, May 18, 2013.

Henrik and Daniel still haven't decided if they would continue playing after next season. But if they play on, it would be with the Vancouver Canucks.

"If they see a future for us then we might have another year in us here after next year. If not, I don't think we're prepared to go anywhere else," Henrik said in an interview with FanRag Sports' Craig Morgan.

"Our future is not only up to us now. We know that the management needs to see a place for us in this rebuild. It's not always in their interest to have guys like us around," he continued.

"For us, it's all about if the team is going in the right direction and if you see there's a place for us on the team," Daniel said during the interview.

They have full no-movement clauses in their contracts, so the Canucks can't trade them or send them to the minors without their consent.

The twins also said they haven't discussed their future with Canucks general manager Jim Benning. But since the Sedins are no longer the players they once were, Benning will have to make a tough decision next summer. Will they keep two aging legends who have contributed so much over the years, or are they going to let them hang up their skates?

Benning has mentioned before that he has envisioned the twins serving as mentors to the team's young players, so perhaps there's a place for them in the team beyond the 2017–2018 season. Of course, it should be noted that the Sedins are no longer a power play threat, so they will need to depend on other players more.