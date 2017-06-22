'Vanderpump Rules' Rumors: Reality Show to Welcome Another Male Model in Season 6

While "Vanderpump Rules" is not expected to return to TV earlier than the latter part of the year, it is already speculated that the reality show will usher in new cast members in its upcoming season 6.

It has been learned that "Vanderpump Rules" is in the middle of filming for its season 6, which may extend until the early part of fall this year. While the reality show is not expected to head back to Bravo TV anytime soon, there are already rumors, though, claiming that its upcoming season may usher in new faces.

Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from the reality show's longtime cast member Scheana Marie, who recently uploaded a photo of her taken at the SUR Restaurant, which serves as the backdrop of the reality series. In the photo, Marie is joined by two other individuals; one being Raquel Leviss (girlfriend of Marie's "The Vanderpump Rules" co-star James Kennedy) and a person she named as Adam Spott. However, as Marie captioned her Instagram post with the words "My pageant queen and SUR's newest," fans of the reality series have jumped into the conclusion that Spott will be the latest addition to "Vanderpump Rules" beginning season 6.

While Marie's Instragram post is not a conclusive evidence that Spott is joining "Vanderpump Rules" beginning its new season, some opine that fans won't mind of his inclusion on the show. After all, apart from being obviously good-looking as seen on the photo shared by Marie on her Instagram account, it has been learned that Spott is a professional model, too.

Upon checking Spott's Instagram account, though, Christian Post has discovered that the professional model does not have any connection with anybody from "Vanderpump Rules." Furthermore, the respective social media accounts of the cast members of the reality series are also devoid of Spott's presence. Hence, there is no definite telling whether Spott is really joining "Vanderpump Rules" beginning season 6.