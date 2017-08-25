'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Reveals Not Everyone Is Happy for His New Spin-Off Series

Facebook/VanderpumpRules A promotional image for the new "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky"

It looks like not everyone is glad that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own spin-off show.

Back in January, it was reported that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would be getting their own spin-off show produced by their people behind the reality hits "Vanderpump Rules," "Vanderpump Rules After Show," and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." With this being said, their new show would basically be a spin-off of a spin-off of a spin-off show. And while the two and some of their closest friends are happy for the blessing given to Jax and Brittany, it looks like not everyone feels the same way.

In an interview with E! News, Jax said that upon hearing the news of a spin-off series starring him and his girlfriend, he could not wait to tell it to everyone, especially those who had hurt him in the past.

"I was excited, but then the first thing I thought of was, 'Oh man, what is everyone else going to think?'" He shared. "There's a couple of the castmates that I like to do that to, so I was kind of like 'Ha ha!' to some of them. A couple of the girls..."

Brittany even admitted that while almost everyone was happy for her, the same cannot be said with Jax.

"I've said it, I think all the girls were so happy for me," Brittany said. "They were like, 'We are so happy for you. This is amazing. But we are not happy for Jax!'"

The new "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky" had definitely given the couple something to brag about, but more than that, the show had also given them more work. Jax himself has admitted that cameras are all around him all the time and that alone can be very exhausting unlike with the shows he has featured in, which he had to share some screentime with a lot of other people.

"Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky" premiered on Aug. 23 on Bravo.