Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron rumors: Is "High School Musical 4' in Development?

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens might not be together anymore, but there will always be hope for a new "High School Musical" movie. Recent reports suggest that the onscreen romance will be revived in "High School Musical 4."

Facebook/HighSchoolMusical The original cast of Disney Channel's "High School Musical"

The much-awaited "High School Musical" sequel is reportedly in the works. Rumor has it Efron and Hudgens are currently in talks for the alleged reunion, so they may reprise their roles as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Monte.

Last year, the "Baywatch" actor shared a photo on Instagram of him, Hudgens and former co-stars Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale, which started all the rumors.

Along with the photo, he wrote, "So grateful I came across this picture... With the o.g. crew during one of the most cherished and exciting times of my life. Love you guys forever. #fbf"

Since then, fans have been hoping for news of a reunion to surface. To note, there is still no official confirmation on "High School Musical 4" as of this writing. Hence, fans should take the latest claims with a grain of salt.

Efron and Hudgens ended their relationship in 2010. The split might have been hard on both parties, but there is no bad blood between them, reports say. They, however, have lost contact.

The pair might not be singing any duets anytime soon. Their co-stars Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel, however, recently got together to perform one of theirs, "What I've Been Looking For." Both portrayed the Evans siblings in "High School Musical." Tisdale played Sharpay, while Gabreel played Ryan.

Hudgens and Tisdale also kept in touch through the years. The former also appeared on Tisdale's YouTube channel, where they both sang a cover of "Ex's & Oh's." The pair never got to sing a duet in "High School Musical" since the characters they portrayed never got along.

More updates should follow.