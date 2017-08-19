Vanessa Hudgens Greets Boyfriend Austin Butler with a Sweet Instagram Post

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated her boyfriend Austin Butler's birthday with a sweet message online.

The "High School Musical" alum turned to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to greet Butler on his 26th birthday with a sweet photo of themselves with the caption: "Happy birthday to the love of my lifeeeee."

However, details about how the couple chose to celebrate his birthday are still unrevealed.

The couple have been together since 2011, after they were reportedly introduced by Hudgens' close friend and "High School Musical" co-star Ashley Tisdale. The two are relatively keeping a low-key relationship despite their busy schedules and constant distance from each other.

In March, the 28-year-old actress revealed how she and Butler make their long-distance relationship work in an interview with People. According to Hudgens, communication is very important in their relationship.

She also offered a piece of advice to the couples who are also under the same situation. "I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open," she stated.

On the hand, Butler told Entertainment Tonight in August 2015 that it is also important to make one's partner feel important. "If you're constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they're constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can't go wrong," the "Carrie Diaries" alum stated.

Before dating Butler, Hudgens used to be in a relationship with her other "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron. They also portrayed the roles of high school sweethearts Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton in the Original Disney Movie series, respectively.

She was also linked to actors Alex Pettyfer and Josh Hutcherson in the past, but both reportedly did not last.