Vanessa Hudgens Rumors: Drake Smitten by Former 'High School Musical's' New Look
Ahead of last Sunday's Billboard Music Awards 2017, Vanessa Hudgens chopped off a good amount of her hair and now sports a chin-length bob cut. According to the latest rumors, though, the singer-actress' new look had Drake smitten, prompting him to flirt with her even after last Sunday night event's telecast.
In an interview with People, Hudgens reveals she is a sort of an extremist when it comes to her hairstyles, revealing she prefers her hair to be either long enough until her belly button or short enough for it to be just above her shoulders. Her recent look, though, is a sort of a combination of her two usual preferences.
"I just wanted to mix it up (and) chic it out a little," Hudgens tells People.
As expected, Hudgens awed the attendees with her look at last Sunday's Billboard Music Awards 2017, which she co-hosted along with Ludacris. While the actress wore eight different wardrobes in the just-concluded event, there was no denying that she was really beauty personified every time she appeared. In fact, because of Hudgens' look, Drake, the night's biggest winner with a total of 13 trophies including the Top Artist Award, could not help complimenting the former "High School Musical" star before professing his love for Nicki Minaj.
"I want to say that, Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight," Drake says as he accepts his award, prompting Minaj to yell, "How about me?," when the camera focuses on her to see her reaction to his rumored beau complimenting another girl. After praising Hudgens' beauty, though, Drake acknowledges his rumored current lady love, Minaj.
"I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you, and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way," the Billboard Music Awards Top Artist awardee gushes.
Meanwhile, according to a source of Hollywood Life, Drake went on flirting with Hudgens even after the event. However, the source reveals that Hudgens could only pass on the moves of Drake as she is very faithful to her current beau, Austin Butler, but adds that she might entertain him if she were not attached at the moment.