Vanessa Hudgens Rumors: Drake Smitten by Former 'High School Musical's' New Look

Ahead of last Sunday's Billboard Music Awards 2017, Vanessa Hudgens chopped off a good amount of her hair and now sports a chin-length bob cut. According to the latest rumors, though, the singer-actress' new look had Drake smitten, prompting him to flirt with her even after last Sunday night event's telecast.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniVanessa Hudgens and Drake rumors create buzz

In an interview with People, Hudgens reveals she is a sort of an extremist when it comes to her hairstyles, revealing she prefers her hair to be either long enough until her belly button or short enough for it to be just above her shoulders. Her recent look, though, is a sort of a combination of her two usual preferences.

"I just wanted to mix it up (and) chic it out a little," Hudgens tells People.