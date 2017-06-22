Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron Reunion Rumors: High School Musical Stars to Return for Another Film?

Fans of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are still hoping that the two will rekindle their on-screen romance in "High School Musical 4." This is despite a new cast being introduced for the new film as well as both actors having other priorities.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniActress Vanessa Hudgens poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 24, 2016.

Disney's hit film "High School Musical" has already spawned two sequels, with a fourth one currently in the works. The story centers on the unlikely romance between Troy Bolton, a high school basketball star played by Efron, and Gabriella Montez, a science whiz played by Hudgens. The two reluctantly join a school musical which upsets their respective peers who try to break apart their relationship.

The film was a huge hit among young audiences which caused two more sequels to be made. However, it appears that fans still can't get enough of Efron and Hudgens, and they want the two to return for the upcoming fourth installment of the film.

However, both of them have their respective careers and have since moved on from their roles from "HSM." Both have taken on more mature roles in their films and are very unlikely to return to doing Disney films in the future. Many have also speculated that a rift has grown between the two since their breakup, but Hudgens was quick to dismiss such rumors.

In an interview with "The Zach Sang Show," Hudgens revealed that she does not regret her role in "High School Musical." She also says she would not change anything as she loved everything that has happened in her life.

This led fans to believe that she is open to the idea of returning with Efron to the film series. They even try to justify it by saying they could return as teachers to East High.