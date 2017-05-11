'Vanquish' News and Updates: SEGA Releases Several Cryptic Teasers; Is it for a PC Release?

Another batch of cryptic posts from SEGA are making gamers suspect that the company is hinting of a PC release for "Vanquish" that might arrive this year.

Platinum GamesA still from "Vanquish."

SEGA is the publisher for "Vanquish."

Earlier this week, SEGA's official Twitter page posted another captionless photo that only bore a badge and the number "2017." Reports were quick to note that the logo in the image belongs to the Order of the Russian Star — a familiar enemy faction from the 2010 game "Vanquish." With that, speculations emerged that SEGA might be hinting of a PC release of "Vanquish" set for this year. Even the known video game enthusiast, Twitter user Wario64, interpreted the social media post as, "Vanquish PC teased by Sega."

Meanwhile, video games reporter Ryan Brown also replied to SEGA's tweet by showing a photo of the "Vanquish" character Victor Zaitsev, who appears to be sporting the logo as an emblem on his right arm.

After fans swarmed on the abovementioned tweet, SEGA posted another cropped photo that also appears to be from "Vanquish" but now bearing the number "05."

Reports suggest that the number simply means the month of May. Adding that to the previous tweet, it is possible SEGA is talking about a May 2017 release of the "Vanquish" PC port.

This is not the first time a PC version of "Vanquish" was widely speculated to be released. In fact, the rumors started way back last year when Atsushi Inaba, co-founder of Platinum Games, was interviewed by Kotaku.

Platinum Games developed "Vanquish."

When Inaba was asked at the time about a PC version of "Vanquish," the Platinum Games boss only said with a smile that he might speak about it if they stop recording.

The next "Vanquish" PC clue appeared shortly after another Platinum Games title, "Bayonetta," was ported to PC last month. According to a NeoGAF user, developers subtly added an "Extras Folder" (22 KB) update that contains "Vanquish" protagonist Sam Gideon.

"Vanquish" is a third-person shooter game launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Meanwhile, SEGA and Platinum Games are yet to confirm all speculations surrounding "Vanquish."