Vatican ISIS Terror Plot: Catholic Church Worried About Threats to Pope Francis

The Vatican has expressed worry over the recent threats to Pope Francis made by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). In one of their most recent propaganda videos, the group was seen ripping photos of the Pope with a warning that they will be in Rome.

REUTERS/Tony Gentile Pope Francis talks during his Wednesday general audience, in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, March 15, 2017.

With its fighters all but defeated in the Middle East, the group is once again eyeing potential targets for terrorism. Among these is the center of the Catholic faith in the Italian capital Rome and its head, Pope Francis.

In addition to the Pope, the video also showed several jihadists destroying church statues. It was published by the Al-Hayat Media Center, the group's own channel aimed at western audiences.

Narrated by a man known only as Abu Jindal, the jihadi appears to have an American accent. He praises the "truthful soldiers of Mohammed" as Christian decorations in the church, which include a statue of Jesus on the cross and of the Virgin Mary, are torn down and vandalized.

According to the Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the video and the threats made against the pope are worrisome, especially because of the "senseless hatred" that they embody. Parolin said he watched the propaganda which aired on Italian television.

So far, Italian counter-terrorism forces have been able to thwart a number of planned jihadi attacks in the country before they were able to do any harm. Just last year, Italian police issued arrest warrants for six people suspected of conspiring to join the Islamic State. Three of the suspects also reportedly discussed plans to attack the Vatican.

ISIS has insisted that the driving force behind its attacks on Christians and Christianity is purely religious in nature. The group claims that to do so is to carry out Allah's will for all true Muslims.

Pope Francis has yet to issue a statement regarding the recent threats from ISIS.