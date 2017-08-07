'Vatican Miracle Examiner' Anime Spoilers: Miracles and Conspiracies Collide in New Japanese Supernatural Animated Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Vatican Kiseki Chousakan (Vatican Miracle Examiner).”

Vatican City, the smallest country in the world and considered to be the Holy Land of the Catholics, also serves as the cradle to a secret organization known as the Assembly of Saints. Who they are is what the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Vatican Kiseki Chousakan (Vatican Miracle Examiner)," is all about.

Miracles happen in several parts of the world every day. It is the job of the Assembly of Saints to conduct thorough investigations into these reported phenomena to either confirm or disprove their authenticity. The series specifically focuses on the travels and adventures of two miracle investigators who belong to this organization: the ancient archive and cryptanalysis expert, Robert Nicholas, and his good friend, a genius scientist named Josef Kou Hiraga.

But what has initially been believed to God's works will eventually lead this brilliant duo into a string of conspiracies and deceit that could potentially change their view of everything they have ever known.

Has there ever really been a true miracle? Who or what could be behind these conspiracies aimed at making people believe in something that's not real, thereby putting into question the very essence of their faith?

"Vatican Miracle Examiner" is based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name that began publication in 2007 and is written by Rin Fujiki with illustrations done by THORES Shibamoto. Eiji Kaneda adapted the said series into manga that ran from 2012 to 2014. A second manga adaptation, which first came out in 2016, was done by illustrator Anjue Hino.

J.C. Staff adapted the series into anime that is set to run for 12 episodes, plus a planned original video animation (OVA). It is being directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani with scripts written by Seishi Minakami and character designs by Kazunori Iwakura.

"Vatican Miracle Examiner" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.