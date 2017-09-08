'Vatican Miracle Examiner' Episode 10 Spoilers: Josef's Tragic Past to Be Exposed?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Vatican Kiseki Chousakan (Vatican Miracle Examiner).”

A miracle that varies from person to person is the newest case that Roberto and Josef have been sent to investigate on the Japanese anime series, "Vatican Miracle Examiner." And since the previous one revealed details about Roberto's tragic past, could this new case be exposing about Josef's deepest, darkest secret?

Roberto and Josef have been sent to the Saint Eligius Church in the village of Monte in Tuscany to investigate a supposed miracle that happens every morning around the time of mass. During this time, the sound of a loud horn can be heard as though announcing the arrival of God. Moreover, the statue of Jesus would also be bathed in a rainbow light that changes colors.

The two priests were sent to re-examine the phenomenon that has previously been recorded as genuine for lack of a better examination. However, the priests at the church have had to submit it again for another examination since the head priest has not yet signed the document proving its veracity.

Roberto and Josef are nowhere near solving this mystery yet. They did, however, figure out that the supposed miracle appears differently for different people. What could be causing this phenomenon and why does it look different for everyone else?

There is also the added mystery of the body of a dead boy that appeared near the altar. The sight of it brought a sudden flash of a similar image from Josef's past. Who is the dead boy at the altar and who is the one that seems to be haunting Josef's memories?

Could the dead boy have any connection with the mystery behind the horn and the rainbow lights? What does the resolution of this particular case reveal about Josef's own tragic past?

"Vatican Miracle Examiner" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.