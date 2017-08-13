'Vatican Miracle' Examiner Episode 7 Spoilers: Can Roberto Nicolas Reverse His Prophesied Death?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Vatican Kiseki Chousakan (Vatican Miracle Examiner).”

The emissaries from the Seat of the Disciples may have just stumbled on their most dangerous mission yet. Can the archivist, Roberto Nicolas, escape an end that has already been prophesied on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Vatican Miracle Examiner"?

Roberto and his friend and professional partner, Josef Ko Hirga, have been sent to investigate the incorrupt corpse of the renowned prophet, John Jordan at the Saint Carmel Church in the Republic of Sofuma.

The said corpse has not shown signs of decomposition even one and a half years after the prophet's death. John's followers have requested that he be canonized, but Vatican wanted to make sure that it wasn't just a hoax before deciding anything.

But this very mission may well be the end for Roberto; for John has left behind both a written prophecy and two accompanying paintings that seemed to be referencing the examiners. It was said that one of them will be blessed by the light of God, while the other will fall into an old snake-demon's trap and die on the Shin Shin Festival.

One of the paintings depicted a silhouette that uncannily resembled Roberto's form. Moreover, he seemed to be haunted by some dark regrets from his own past. What could all this mean? Could he really be the final evidence that proves John's prophecies to be true? Or could his death be staged to escalate John's canonization?

Fans of the series are beginning to get worried for Roberto's life, and also for Josef by association. Josef has vowed to not let Roberto die, and one can't help but wonder just how much he would be willing to do in order to fulfill this promise?

"Vatican Miracle Examiner" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.