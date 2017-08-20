'Vatican Miracle Examiner' Episode 8 Spoilers: Roberto to Reveal the Mystery Behind John's Death as Shin Shin Festival Continues?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Vatican Kiseki Chousakan (Vatican Miracle Examiner).”

Roberto Nicolas may have just solved the case of the incorrupt corpse at the St. Carmel Church in the Republic of Sofuma. What shocking revelations will he be sharing on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Vatican Miracle Examiner"?

With crazed laughter came a declaration that will shake an entire republic. Just after surviving his supposedly prophesied death and seeing the corpse of Father Samson in a cave, Roberto cried out that John Jordan was no saint. Everything that's been happening seems to be a part of an old ritual perpetrated by the followers of the Bazuna faith.

At the end of the episode, Roberto explains to Josef that the practitioners of black magic under the Bazuna faith are known as Guribanji, which also translates to "one who instigates darkness." What significance will this knowledge play in the upcoming resolution of the murders that have been plaguing Sofuma of late? And could John have been one of the victims of the said ritual?

Fans can hardly wait to hear Roberto's explanations in the upcoming eighth episode, especially since the archivist has also just spent much of his time learning about the mystery behind the incorrupt corpses. He came upon them through the three rare books he found in the church's library.

But has he really solved the case, or could this be just one part of the puzzle? What repercussions will result from his declaration that John is not a saint?

Also, a fan on Reddit theorized that people may have gotten John's prophecy all wrong. Since this week's episode seemed to have shown Roberto being touched by the light of God as a result of his strong faith, could the prophecy about death in the hands of an old snake-demon have been referring to Josef all along?

The night is young, and the Shin Shin Festival continues. Has John's prophecy truly failed, or is it yet to strike when the emissaries from Vatican least expect it?

"Vatican Miracle Examiner" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.