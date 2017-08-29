'Vatican Miracle Examiner' Episode 9 Spoilers: Roberto and Josef to Tackle New Case; Where Is Father Julian?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Vatican Kiseki Chousakan (Vatican Miracle Examiner).”

Roberto Nicolas and Josef Hiraga may have cracked the mystery behind John Jordan's incorrupt corpse and his prophecies of death, but the resolution has also just opened the door to more challenges that await them down the line. What new case will they be sent to investigate on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Vatican Miracle Examiner," and what new details will this reveal about their past?

It turned out that John was no saint, but was instead a murderer who killed his wife all those years ago. But what's more surprising was the fact that Roberto has just revealed that John, whose real name was Bruno Puccini, was actually his biological father.

The revelation shocked most fans of the series, while others found the drama a bit overdone. They have also begun wondering if Father Julia has really been killed or has instead found a way to fake his own death, like what Roberto and Josef suspect.

And if Father Julia did manage to fake his own demise, what could be the reason behind it? Has the series seen the last of the charismatic blond priest, or is he just biding his time somewhere, and is only waiting for the perfect time to reveal himself to the Vatican priests?

Also, the late Amy Boness' child is still missing, and not even Bill Suskins, the special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was able to locate the baby. What has happened to this child? Could he be part of a much bigger mystery and danger that's waiting for Roberto and Nicolas down the line?

Moreover, will Roberto's past cause him some trouble in the long run? Josef may have been able to accept him as the son of God as opposed to being the spawn of a murderer, but not everyone may be just as open-minded about it. Even Roberto himself seems to have his own doubts about the possibility of his father passing his killer genes on to him.

"Vatican Miracle Examiner" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.