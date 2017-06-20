Vatican Probes Brazilian Exorcists Who 'Made a Pact With Satan'

The Vatican is looking into a group of exorcists who made a pact with Satan on climate change and the death of Pope Francis. This came about after a video of the Brazil-based group, known as Heralds of the Gospel, emerged online that revealed chilling information of a cataclysmic event and the pontiff's death.

Wikimedia Commons/Knight746The Heralds of the Gospel in their church of San Benedetto in Piscinula, Rome.

The devil worshippers look up to their former leader, Dr. Plinio Correa de Oliveira, who they believe is in close contact with Satan, after his death in 1995. Currently, they are led by 77-year-old João Scognamiglio Clá Dias who reportedly resigned as superior general last week but continues to be the "father" of the institute.

The footage was taken at an occasion called "a gathering of priests to share experiences of exorcism" that was attended by about 60 of the occult's priests. In the video, Dias was shown listening to one member read from a transcript of a purported conversation between the exorcists and the devil.

The transcript described Dr. Plinio as the author of climate change and the increase of heat. The devil then predicted a meteorite will crash into the Atlantic Ocean that will destroy North America. "The Vatican? It's mine, mine!" the disciple read. "The pope does whatever I want, he's stupid! He obeys me in everything. He is my glory, he is willing to do everything for me. He serves me," the disciple continued.

Then, the devil foresaw Pope Francis' downfall, as channeled by the exorcist. It predicted that the pontiff will die at the Vatican and not during a voyage. "The pope will die falling," it said. "The Pontifical keys are in the hands of the devil but are going to pass into the hands" of Dias, it went on.

While such claims can easily be dismissed as a product of delusional thinking, the fact that the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life is investigating the cult suggests that the Vatican is deeply concerned. After all, Dias is an honorary canon of the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.