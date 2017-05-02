'Veep' Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers: Selina Attends an Important Funeral

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) attending a Supreme Court Justice's funeral.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Justice," Selina will be accompanied by her team to the Justice's funeral. Meanwhile, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) will continue to search for and nail down a location for the library Selina wants in her name. Dan (Reid Scott), on the other hand, will attempt to stay on his co-host's good side, while Jonah (Timothy Simmons) will stumble upon an issue.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Selina being greeted by a swarm of journalists at the Supreme Court Justice's funeral. One reporter asks Selina for a few words, and she gladly obliges in true Selina Meyer fashion.

"He was a friend to all people, especially corporations--who he legally considered to be people," she says.

Elsewhere, Dan accompanies Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall) to the doctor's to get their results. It can be recalled that the couple approached Dan in the previous episode for his sperm. Finally, Jonah gets to hear some of Kent's (Gary Cole) and Ben's (Kevin Dunn) opinions.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Georgia."

Selina headed to Georgia, the country, to promote democracy and supervise their first free elections. Unfortunately, Minna (Sally Phillips) was also there and Selina was not pleased. It soon became clear that both candidates running for President of Georgia were bad people, even though one of them did not seem like it at first. The candidates tried to bribe Selina with money for her library, but the ultimate winner wound up getting arrested. In the end, Selina's Georgian guide was elected as the President in a strange twist of events.

"Veep" season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.