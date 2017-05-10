'Veep' Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers: Selina Continues to Work After Her Heart Attack

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) trying to move on with her work after suffering a minor heart attack.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chicklet," states that Selina will continue with her day-to-day work life even after a health crisis. She will finalize the location for her presidential library, and collaborate with Mike (Matt Walsh) on her upcoming book. Gary (Tony Hale), on the other hand, has his own problems to deal with. He will try to handle a small emergency at Madame Tussauds.

Elsewhere, Dan (Reid Scott) will find himself the subject of a gossip column, while Jonah (Timothy Simons) will attempt to secure a large donation for his newfound cause.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Selina talking to her daughter, Catherine (Sarah Sutherland), about therapy. The former President of the United States is surprised to find out that Catherine has been going to therapy, but the latter points out that she has been doing it since the age of 13. Selina, however, advises her to go see a dermatologist, too.

Amy (Anna Chlumsky) assures Selina that post-heart attack depression is completely normal, citing her father as an example. And, in true Selina Meyer fashion, she pointed out tp Amy that "it wasn't the heart attack that depressed your father."

The clip also previews Jonah mingling at an event, where he is introduced to Sherman Tanz's wife and daughter. Jonah, perpetually inappropriate, comments on how hot one of them is, mistaking her for the daughter.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Justice."

After feeling some pain in her chest, Selina went to see a doctor and found out she had a small heart attack. Gary, also present, experienced his own heart attack upon hearing the news. With Gary's worsening state, Selina somewhat took care of him, showing just how much he really means to her.

