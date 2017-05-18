'Veep' Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers: Selina Heads to Qatar

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) paying Qatar a visit.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode, which is aptly titled "Qatar," Selina will travel to Qatar although her exact business there remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Jonah (Timothy Simons) will receive a dinner invite in D.C. Dan (Reid Scott), on the other hand, will be surprised to find that an HR rep has come to see him. Finally, Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall) will deliver some major news.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opens with Selina and Gary (Tony Hale) in a room full of international men. Selina makes a racist observation to Gary, saying it is "like six degrees of Al-Qaeda in here."

The scene cuts to Selina in Qatar and she is accompanied by Gary and Mike (Matt Walsh). She notices Mke's unusually white face and asks what is going on. He says that it is "the only sunscreen I could find here," which earns him a snide remark from the former President.

Meanwhile, Jonah can be seen having dinner with other people and he suggests giving their group a name. "Libertonians," one man suggests. But Jonah shoots it down, saying it "sounds like a gay acapella group."

The clip then cuts to Selina in a room with Amy (Anna Chlumsky), Mike and Richard (Sam Richardson), worrying about her international reputation. She points out it is "literally the only thing I have left now."

"That is not true. You have amazing calves," Gary says as he walks across the room.

The previous episode of "Veep," titled "Chicklet," saw Selina discovering the ugly truth about her father and undergoing a therapy of sorts when she spoke to Mike about her life. Things have not been going particularly well for the former President. And while it may not immediately pick up for her, showrunner David Mandel teased to The Hollywood Reporter that Selina "might find a couple answers along the way."

"Veep" season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.