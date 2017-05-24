'Veep' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Selina's Grand Portrait Unveiling Takes Place

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) getting ready for a big event, while Dan (Reid Scott) handles a problem with "CBS This Morning."

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Blurb," Selina will attempt to complete writing her book with Mike's (Matt Walsh) help. Along with her team, she will also prepare for the grand unveiling of her portrait. Jonah (Timothy Simons) will not get an invite to the big ceremony, so he will do whatever it takes to get himself on the guest list. Finally, Dan, now the new lead host of "CBS This Morning," will try to fix his onscreen chemistry issue.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Selina confiding in Gary (Tony Hale), recounting everything that she has gone through so far.

"I just can't take this," the former President says. "I took the election loss, I took Andrew's infidelity, Catherine's Catherine-ness."

The scene then cuts to Jonah at a press conference, along with new fiancee Shawnee (Mary Holland). By now, viewers know that Shawnee is clearly more capable when it comes to politics compared to Jonah. The future Mrs. Ryan then tells the press that he will not be taking questions.

The last scene sees Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall) talking to Selina about their future child. Marjorie informs Selina, in a confusing way, that their child will "decide her/his ideal gender when she/he is ready."

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Qatar."

As part of her ongoing pursuit to stay relevant, Selina traveled to Qatar to maintain her international image. Things initially seemed like they were going well for her. She even landed herself a Qatari boyfriend. However, in the end, Selina mishandled everything and got dumped because she is white.

Elsewhere, Dan inadvertently got Jane (Margeret Colin) fired from "CBS This Morning" because of sexual harrassment. Catherine, along with Marjorie, attempted to tell a preoccupied Selina about their baby. And Jonah, through no action of his own, became engaged to Shawnee and continued to do well in Congress.

"Veep" season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.